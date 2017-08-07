In pictures: County tractors turn out in force
Members of the Irish County Tractor Club turned out in force at Ballinaskeagh, Banbridge, Co Down at the weekend.
The working silage event saw all types of County tractors and vintage machines take to the field, with images captured by RM Agriphotos.
The Co Down event follows on from the Irish County Tractor Club’s first working event, which took place just outside Araglin, Kilworth, Co Cork, on Saturday, 24 June.
The first ever meeting of the Irish County Tractor Club took place on Saturday, 4 February this year in the City North Hotel, Dublin.
There were a total of 25 members in attendance and the committee was formed.
Its consists of president John Dan O’Hare, chair Francie McBride, vice-chair Michael Howey, secretary Martin Everard, treasurer Kieran O’Donoghue and technical representatives Dan Flynn, Ken Cooke and Jimmy Cotter.
The official launch of the club took place in Nutts Corner, Co Antrim, in April 2017 as part of the Ford 100 celebrations. The club had a total of 42 County tractors on display at the launch.
There are currently over 40 members from all over the country in the club, with the number steadily increasing.
The club encourages any County tractor enthusiasts to get in contact and join. Any interested people should contact Francie on 086-363 5056 or Martin on 086-858 2693 for more information.
Scroll down for more great pictures from the event:
