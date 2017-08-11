In pictures: farm brings taste of New Zealand to Staffordshire
By Aidan Brennan on 11 August 2017
Aidan Brennan visits a recently converted dairy farm in England with a New Zealand style milking parlour.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Focus
By Aidan Brennan on 03 August 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 09 August 2017
By Contributor on 04 August 2017
Related Stories
By Aidan Brennan on 03 August 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 09 August 2017
By Contributor on 04 August 2017
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
34"34"...
2.5M...
We specialise in all types of farm buildings. All work carried out to the high...
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...