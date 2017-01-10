INHFA starts campaign on ANC review
The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) is starting a campaign on the Area of Natural Constraint (ANC) review.
The INHFA campaign on the Area of Natural Constraint review is starting in early February. The organisation has planned meetings around the country to raise the issue. The Department of Agriculture is working on a new mapping system for designating eligible areas according to certain criteria. The Department must submit the new list of disadvantaged areas to the European Commission by June this year.
The following are the dates for the INHFA meetings:
They start at 8pm. Further meetings are planned in the south and east and when finalised the dates will be made public.
The IFA is also running a campaign for ANC which started with a heated meeting in Carrick-on-Shannon last month.
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 10 January 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 10 January 2017
Related Stories
By Patrick Donohoe on 10 January 2017
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 10 January 2017
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...