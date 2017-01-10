INHFA starts campaign on ANC review

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) is starting a campaign on the Area of Natural Constraint (ANC) review.

The INHFA campaign on the Area of Natural Constraint review is starting in early February. The organisation has planned meetings around the country to raise the issue. The Department of Agriculture is working on a new mapping system for designating eligible areas according to certain criteria. The Department must submit the new list of disadvantaged areas to the European Commission by June this year.

The following are the dates for the INHFA meetings:

Friday 3 February in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Friday 17 February in the Newport Hotel, Co Mayo

Friday 24 February in the Peacocks Hotel, Maam Cross, Connemara.

Friday 10 March in the Bee Park Community Centre, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim.

Friday 26 May in the Castlecourt Hotel, Westport, Co Mayo.

They start at 8pm. Further meetings are planned in the south and east and when finalised the dates will be made public.

The IFA is also running a campaign for ANC which started with a heated meeting in Carrick-on-Shannon last month.