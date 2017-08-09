Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
Focus supplement on Milking Parlours: The milking parlour is probably the biggest investment on any size dairy farm.
Machinery: Michael Collins gives an overview of the standards all trailers must meet under Irish road traffic regulations.
Pedigree: Philip Byrne had a first premier sale to remember when he secured the top price of €11,000 for his Suffolk ram.
Agribusiness: Restructuring, stable policy volumes and increasing pricing provide further evidence of recovery in the business, but FBD boss warns insurance may rise for farmers.
Livestock: Ciarán Lenehan caught up with Laois BETTER farmer Harry Lalor this week and Adam Woods takes a look back over the past month on Tullamore farm.
Martwatch: Coverage of trade at Dowra, Baltinglass and Blessington.
Farm Buildings: In Farm businesses as in every other business, poorly planned capital investment will adversely impact profitability, cautions IFAC’s Philip O’Connor.
Property: Hallowberry Lodge in Co. Wicklow offers a magnificent opportunity for equestrian aficionados.
Irish Country Living: Bertram Allen speaks to Michael Slavin about life at the top of the world’s show jumping circuit ahead of the Dublin Horse Show.
