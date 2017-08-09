Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

Sign in to your account
code
By on
Second hand tractor sales surge as farmers cash in on weak sterling, IFA and factories to face off on beef prices and hard Brexit to cost farmers €3,000.
Focus supplement on Milking Parlours: The milking parlour is probably the biggest investment on any size dairy farm.

Machinery: Michael Collins gives an overview of the standards all trailers must meet under Irish road traffic regulations.

Pedigree: Philip Byrne had a first premier sale to remember when he secured the top price of €11,000 for his Suffolk ram.

Agribusiness: Restructuring, stable policy volumes and increasing pricing provide further evidence of recovery in the business, but FBD boss warns insurance may rise for farmers.

Livestock: Ciarán Lenehan caught up with Laois BETTER farmer Harry Lalor this week and Adam Woods takes a look back over the past month on Tullamore farm.

Martwatch: Coverage of trade at Dowra, Baltinglass and Blessington.

Farm Buildings: In Farm businesses as in every other business, poorly planned capital investment will adversely impact profitability, cautions IFAC’s Philip O’Connor.

Property: Hallowberry Lodge in Co. Wicklow offers a magnificent opportunity for equestrian aficionados.

Irish Country Living: Bertram Allen speaks to Michael Slavin about life at the top of the world’s show jumping circuit ahead of the Dublin Horse Show.

Available in shops today!

