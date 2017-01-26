Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Ireland generates 1.1m tonnes of food waste every year
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Ireland generates 1.1m tonnes of food waste every year

By on
Ireland generates 1.1m tonnes of food waste every year, 40% of which comes from food production.
Ireland generates 1.1m tonnes of food waste every year, 40% of which comes from food production.

An estimated 450,000 tonnes (t) of food waste is produced in Ireland every year before it reaches the consumer. The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten said that out of the 1.1m t of food waste produced in Ireland each year 40% comes from food production, 34% from the commercial sector and 26% from households.

There are two sets of EU regulations in place that set out clear obligations on waste collectors, businesses and households to promote the segregation and recovery of food waste. The regulations also aim to support job creation in the waste and bio-energy sectors by using waste produce energy, compost and digestate.

“Through preventing food waste, and becoming more efficient in using what we have, Ireland can reduce the environmental impacts associated with food waste, improve the financial performance of businesses and householders alike, and help those who struggle to put food on the table,” Naughten said in response to a parliamentary question from Roisin Shortall.

The national prevention programme “Stop Food Waste” aims to raise awareness and enable initiatives to promote changes in behaviour, through a combination of education, training, local champions, peer example and easy-to-use information. It is targeted at householders and individuals, and small businesses such as cafés, pubs serving food and small local supermarkets.

Re-use

Where preventing food waste isn’t possible, Government policy encourages re use such as donating surplus food.

“Ireland is already making significant strides in this area and through the EPA-led National Waste Prevention Programme (NWPP), has been working on food waste prevention in partnership with many stakeholders since 2009,” Naughten said. “A National Forum on Food Waste is scheduled for March 2017 to bring together stakeholders from across the food cycle with the specific focus of exploring a collaborative approach to reducing waste food.”

Read more

France passes law to combat food waste

More in News
Free
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Fair Deal, deadlines, milk prices and ABP
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Fair Deal, deadlines, milk prices and ABP
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Journal+
Mixed farms forecast to be hit hardest in the UK by Brexit
News
Mixed farms forecast to be hit hardest in the UK by Brexit
By Peter McCann on 26 January 2017
Free
Sixth case of bird flu in poultry in UK
News
Sixth case of bird flu in poultry in UK
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Naughten to lead panel of experts at climate conference
News
Naughten to lead panel of experts at climate conference
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Free
Multi-million green diesel laundering clean-up bill
News
Multi-million green diesel laundering clean-up bill
By Thomas Hubert on 20 January 2017
Stone Crushing & Land Clearance
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
View ad
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad
Sawdust
Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad

Place ad