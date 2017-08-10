Sign in to your account
Ireland seeks geographical protection for Comeragh Mountain Lamb

By on
“Comeragh Mountain Lamb” is the meat from lambs, mainly of the Scotch Blackface breed, born and raised in the Comeragh Mountain region of Co Waterford.

A national consultation has been launched by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine on an application for Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for “Comeragh Mountain Lamb”.

The PGI protects foods with a unique link to a distinct geographical area, so benefitting local economies and food tourism.

The lambs graze on the distinct and abundant habitat of wild grasses, flowers and herbs in the 12 Coums (Irish for “fertile hollow“) in the Comeragh Mountain range, which provide the lamb with its particular flavour and delicate texture.

Interested parties may submit comments on the application up to 24 August by email to GeographicalIndications@agriculture.gov.ie or write to the GI Unit, Food Division, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Kildare St., Dublin 2.

Geographical indications are a type of intellectual property, protecting food product names which are linked to a particular territory or to a production method.

Applications must show how the characteristics of the region – topographic, savoir faire, reputation, natural resources – have an impact on the characteristics of a particular product.

Registration affords producers in that area protection against imitation and use of the name outside the region.

Ireland has four PGI products - Clare Island Salmon, Connemara Hill Lamb, Timoleague Brown Pudding and the Waterford Blaa.

Read more

Meet the family behind the award-winning Comeragh Mountain Lamb

My Farming Week: Gary Norris, Glendalligan, Co Waterford

