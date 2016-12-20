Irish Farmers Journal extends online shop with over 2,500 products

David Leydon and John O'Carroll launching the online linkup between the Irish Farmers Journal and Dairygold.

The Irish Farmers Journal and Dairygold have launched a new online store with over 2,500 products.

The Irish Farmers Journal has grown its online shop with over 2,500 products now on www.farmersjournal.ie/store. This online retail website has products in categories ranging from farm hardware to gardening, clothing and electrical.

The Irish Farmers Journal has had an online store for over seven years carrying books, Irish Farmers Journal merchandise and some homeware products.

According to commercial director of the Irish Farmers Journal David Leydon, the partnership will benefit farmers buying online.

“We’ve always been challenged by our customers to offer a wider range of products on this platform, so we are delighted to have extended our commercial relationship with Dairygold to ensure we meet the needs of our readers with an enhanced e-commerce platform carrying a wide range of products.”

Speaking at the announcement, head of retail at Dairygold John O’Carroll said: “We’re delighted to strengthen our commercial relationship with the Irish Farmers Journal, enabling them to offer their customers an unrivalled online range of farm, home and garden products delivered direct to their door. As farmers increasingly use technology, we’re seeing significant growth in online sales as farmers opt for ordering outside of working hours, availing of delivery direct to their yard.”

This e-commerce platform will form an important part of the rapidly growing farmersjournal.ie digital platform.

Some of the benefits of www.farmersjournal.ie/store include next-day delivery, a trusted website, competitive pricing, convenience and a very extensive range of products.