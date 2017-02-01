Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Brexit green light and fixed milk price

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 1 February.
  • British MPs have voted in favour of triggering Article 50 and making Brexit happen.
  • Arrabawn has introduced its first three-year fixed price milk contract and Dairygold has launched its second such scheme.
  • New to the property market, Luggala estate in Co Wicklow is one of the biggest land banks to go on sale in years.
  • Farmers featured in prominent court cases in Co Monaghan and in Co Limerick.
  • Banks are beginning to accept applications for the low-cost loans scheme.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day.

    Paul McDonald, Kilpipe, Tinahealy, Co Wicklow loading manure scraped from his cow shed into a trailer for spreading muck on stubble.Ramona Farrelly

