IT Tralee and Harper Adams exhibiting at Agri Careers Fair 2017

Two third-level institutions with an array of agricultural science and engineering courses will be exhibiting at the Agri Careers Fair on 30 March in the RDS Dublin.

Both IT Tralee and Harper Adams University will be showcasing what they have to offer students who are interested in pursuing a career in the agricultural sector.

IT Tralee

IT Tralee has a good reputation within the industry for its Bachelor of Science (BSc) degrees in agriculture, agricultural engineering and agricultural mechanisation.

Situated at the foot of Ireland, it offers both a level 7 and 8 BSc in agriculture degree, promising to give its students a sound scientific foundation with modules in different areas including animal, crop, environmental and food sciences.

There is also a level 7 and 8 BSc in agricultural engineering degree available that aims to provide students with a good knowledge of agricultural engineering and at the same time have expertise in management and related skills in marketing and finance.

The college has a level 7 BSc degree in agricultural mechanisation on offer too and there will be representatives from the institute present on the day to answer any questions you have. To apply for this, students have to secure work placement from an employer and apply directly to IT Tralee’s development office.

Level 7 degrees consist of three years’ study and give the option of an add-on year to reach a level 8 honours degree, while the level 8 degrees are four years long at the IT.

Studying at IT Tralee has lots of perks. It is only 10 minutes from the sea, with Tralee itself a lively tourist spot, located in a beautiful part of Ireland.

Harper Adams

For those who would like to go down the English route, and study agricultural science or engineering at Harper Adams University they can learn all about it at this year’s Agri Careers Fair.

Located in the picturesque countryside of Shropshire, England, Harper Adams is one of the best-known providers of agricultural courses in the UK and has always been attractive to Irish students with a dedicated society for Irish students, Harper Ireland, which organises meetings and organising social events throughout the year.

The university offers a multitude of impressive agri-related courses, including the general BSC (hons) in agriculture as well as the BSc (hons) in agriculture with specialisms like farm business management, animal science, crop management and mechanisation. A BSc in agricultural engineering is also available.

There are also foundation courses including a FdSc in agriculture and as FdSc in agriculture with mechanisation, which compare to a level 7 degree. The university also offers top-up courses which will bring your foundation qualification up to an honours level.

Other courses like a BSc in animal behaviour and welfare or a BSc in agri-business are available for students.

Applications to this university are made through UCAS, which is the British equivalent to the CEO, with the deadline for application 15 January. Nevertheless, Harper Adams states on its website that, “late applications are accepted and processed by UCAS throughout the remainder of the application year.”

Irish students need to think of college fees. When considering their options in the UK for the 2017/2018 academic year, fees are £9,250 (€10,619) and £1,850 (€2123) for the placement year at Harper Adams.

There are scholarships available to students applying from Northern Ireland and the Republic. It offers first-year BSc students studying agricultural-related courses and from a farming background a stipend of £1,000.

If you are interested in hearing about all Harper Adams has to offer, come along to the Agri Careers Fair on 30 March to talk some of the staff.

