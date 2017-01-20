Sign in to your account
Kepak recruiting 12 employees at the Agri Careers Fair

By on
Kepak will be recruiting 12 graduates at the Agri Careers Fair, which is taking place in the RDS on 30 March, writes Laura Roddy
Kepak will be recruiting 12 graduates at the Agri Careers Fair, which is taking place in the RDS on 30 March, writes Laura Roddy

The Irish-based company, which processes and markets a full range of meat products globally, will be looking for 12 new employees for their management graduate programme at the Agri Careers Fair – which takes place on 30 March at the RDS.

Throughout the one-year programme, employees will work in management teams and get exposure to operations, sales, purchasing and lean management,” says HR manager Marina Colleran says.

“On completion of the programme, successful participants will have a strong understanding of how our business works and how decisions are made,” she adds.

Ms Colleran explains that many of the company’s senior managers are alumni of the programme.

Kepak is looking for an individual that is “ambitious and forward-thinking, who has a can-do attitude, and a passion for food and knowledge”, says Ms Colleran.

Depending on their skillset and the business’ needs, employees will be placed in one of Kepak’s manufacturing facilities or offices in Ireland or the UK.

The company also has international offices and entrants to the graduate programme can be relocated during their placements to gain more experience and exposure for their role according to Ms Colleran.

Successful candidates will be invited to attend an assessment centre where they participate in a team exercise and deliver a short presentation afterwards.

According to Ms Colleran, there is no preparation that a candidate can do beforehand to ensure success at this stage of the process and her only advice is to be yourself.

Those successful will be issued offers and they will start their new roles 1 September 2017.

The closing date for this graduate programme is 21 April and those interested can send a CV and cover letter to recruitment@kepak.com, or bring it along to the graduate fair and speak to a member of Kepak staff.

Kepak says it is always interested in receiving CVs from candidates of all disciplines; it currently also has vacancies in the areas of finance, technical, supply chain and quality.

Agri Careers 2017 will take place on Thursday 30 March 2017 at the RDS Main Hall, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, brought to you by Irish Farmers Journal and open eir. Click here for more information.

Click here to register for Agri Careers 2017

