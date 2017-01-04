Kerry brings back the old dog for the hard road
Last Friday, the board of Kerry Co-op held an emergency meeting over the whole Revenue and patronage shares issue. The outcome which generated the most headlines was that the co-op board had written to Revenue asking for it to look at a test case.
However, The Dealer can reveal that an equally big decision was taken at that meeting. Recently ousted Kerry Co-op board chair James Doyle has been brought back to help fight the case.
Doyle is already the lead on the arbitration talks between Kerry Co-op and Kerry plc regarding the payout of the infamous 13th payment for 2015.
He’s also seen as a seriously capable operator with an excellent grasp of the patronage share and tax issue with Revenue currently.
