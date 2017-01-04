Sign in to your account
Kerry brings back the old dog for the hard road
code
Kerry brings back the old dog for the hard road

By on
The Kerry co-op board has brought back a familiar name in its fight against Revenue over the shares issue.
The Kerry co-op board has brought back a familiar name in its fight against Revenue over the shares issue.

Last Friday, the board of Kerry Co-op held an emergency meeting over the whole Revenue and patronage shares issue. The outcome which generated the most headlines was that the co-op board had written to Revenue asking for it to look at a test case.

However, The Dealer can reveal that an equally big decision was taken at that meeting. Recently ousted Kerry Co-op board chair James Doyle has been brought back to help fight the case.

Doyle is already the lead on the arbitration talks between Kerry Co-op and Kerry plc regarding the payout of the infamous 13th payment for 2015.

He’s also seen as a seriously capable operator with an excellent grasp of the patronage share and tax issue with Revenue currently.

More on the Kerry and Revenue issue in this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.

Read more

Kerry milk suppliers hit with €12m bill

Ballybunion reacts to Revenue letters

How Revenue came to apply income tax to Kerry shares

