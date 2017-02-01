Letter: shed scam costs farmers thousands
By Letters to the Editor on 02 February 2017
"These rogue traders need to be put out of business, the steel industry in Ireland is small" - Pat Enright, president, Irish Association of Steel Fabricators, Dublin Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois.
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
By Paul Mooney on 01 February 2017
Related Stories
By Peter Varley on 01 February 2017
By Paul Mooney on 01 February 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 31 January 2017
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
Nationwide deliverywww.strawpellets.ie...