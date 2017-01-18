LIC stand firm on contract for AI straws
By Jack Kennedy on 19 January 2017
LIC has commenced its series of meetings to inform farmers of its plan to roll out contracts for semen usage.
More in News
By Odile Evans on 19 January 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 19 January 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 18 January 2017
Related Stories
By Jack Kennedy on 18 January 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 18 January 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 11 January 2017
FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...