LIC stands firm on contract for AI straws
code
LIC stands firm on contract for AI straws

By on
New Zealand-based breeding company LIC is committed to introducing new legal contracts this spring. Dairy farmers won’t be allowed to buy LIC straws unless they sign. Jack Kennedy reports.
The LIC side of the debate

  • Top LIC AI bulls available in Ireland before New Zealand – Mark Ryder: “New Zealand quarantine regulations have changed. Now instead of holding bulls for 104 days before exporting, it’s a 30-day quarantine period. This means the very best sires from New Zealand can be used in Ireland before New Zealand. Our shareholders allow this but they need some IP protection. We are here to breed profitable cows for Irish farmers and not top bulls for other AI companies.”
  • Short gestation genetics – LIC suggests it has developed new genetics with shorter gestation which could be ...
