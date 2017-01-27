Listen: Department 'applying every resource' to resolve GLAS delays – Creed

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed told the Irish Farmers Journal that dedicated software was being developed to clear the backlog of thousands of GLAS payments.

"We’re applying every resource we can to resource the problem," Minister Creed said after a series of meetings with key IT and administrative staff in his department as around 10,000 farmers await GLAS payments. "It’s a case of almost a bespoke software solution to small bundles of applications to get them in, but we’re working on it."

He was speaking at a debate on Brexit organised by Fine Gael in Kiltegan, Co Wicklow.

We are hoping to clear a batch of GLAS payments this week but it will take a few weeks to sort out - @creedcnw on IT issues @agriculture_ie — Odile Evans (@OdileEvans) 26 janvier 2017

"I’m acutely conscious of the impact that these delayed payments have on farmer finance," Minister Creed told the Irish Farmers Journal. "It’s disappointing that we’re in a situation where having successfully addressed the problems that were in the Basic Payment Scheme last year, we’re into this issue with GLAS."

Listen to an interview with Minister Creed in our podcast below:

Listen to "Minister Creed on GLAS and ANC" on Spreaker.

On the review of Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC), the minister said that it would be another couple of months before his department publishes draft maps of the areas designated for next year. He added that the deadline to complete the process was BPS applications for 2018, and the ANC review would be completed well ahead of this.

TB in Wicklow

Acknowledging the local issue with TB in deer in Wicklow, Minister Creed said he was working with the Departments of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht on culls. "We are appointing additional staff in the Department, locally based here in Wicklow, to deal with the issue," he added.

Read more

Action needed now on GLAS and AEOS payments