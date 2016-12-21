Live exports fall by 21% in 2016
By Adam Woods on 22 December 2016
The export of live cattle have fallen to a 10-year low, a meeting heard last week.
More in News
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 22 December 2016
By Lorcan Allen on 22 December 2016
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 December 2016
Related Stories
By Kieran Mailey on 21 December 2016
By Darren Carty on 21 December 2016
By Pat O'Toole on 21 December 2016
new, choice of sliding or hinged table ...
Designed for you to meet your perfect partner for friendship and romance. Ladies...
View live on your pc or mobile phone worldwide. Nationwide delivery. www.equicom...
View this camera on your tv or mobile phone. All systems available. Nationwide d...
SALE NOW ON Â¦ SALE NOW ON Â¦SALE NOW ON, Nationwide d...