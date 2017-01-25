Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Lots of new kit to see at LAMMA 2017
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Lots of new kit to see at LAMMA 2017

By Contributor on
On both the livestock and arable farming fronts, there was plenty of new products launched at this year’s LAMMA. Martin Rickatson reports on some of the highlights.
On both the livestock and arable farming fronts, there was plenty of new products launched at this year’s LAMMA. Martin Rickatson reports on some of the highlights.
More in Machinery
Journal+
LAMMA Show gives signs of recovery in the UK machinery market
Farm machinery
LAMMA Show gives signs of recovery in the UK machinery market
By James Maloney on 24 January 2017
Journal+
French style machinery sharing - will it work in Cork?
News
French style machinery sharing - will it work in Cork?
By Thomas Hubert on 19 January 2017
Journal+
Diesel laundering 'effectively eliminated' – Revenue
News
Diesel laundering 'effectively eliminated' – Revenue
By Thomas Hubert on 24 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
LAMMA Show gives signs of recovery in the UK machinery market
Farm machinery
LAMMA Show gives signs of recovery in the UK machinery market
By James Maloney on 24 January 2017
Free
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 25 January 2017
Free
Irish companies to exhibit at LAMMA
News
Irish companies to exhibit at LAMMA
By Peter McCann on 16 January 2017
Bridgeway Manufacturers
of beet and meal feeders, self loading and manual loaded machines available, hal...
View ad
Kverneland 4
Furrow reversable plough with discs & skimmers 160 head stock , excellent condi...
View ad
Vaderstad, Rapid 30S
3m mounted drill, Excellent Condition. Pre emerge markers. €8750+ VAT ONO...
View ad
He-Va 6.3 mtr Roller
HE-VA 6.3 mtr Ring Roll complete with paddles Hydraulic paddles Stone ...
View ad
**NEW HE-VA Shopsoiled Roller**
NEW HE VA 6.3 mtr ring roller old stock Spring board paddles 24 inch r...
View ad

Place ad