Low-cost loans bring Irish farmers in line with European rates
By Thomas Hubert on 31 January 2017
The Agriculture Cashflow Support Loan Scheme allows farmers to borrow up to €150,000 at an interest rate of 2.95%. How does this compare with business interest rates in other countries?
More in News
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 31 January 2017
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...