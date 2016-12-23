Sign in to your account
Macra’s Facebook goes rogue

By on
Whether it was a ploy, a plan, a rouse or something altogether embarrassing, Macra na Feirme’s Facebook page on Thursday night was altogether hilarious.
The Dealer is new enough to social media – although check by hugely successful Twitter machine account (@IFJDealer) – but I was properly amused by the antics of Macra’s Facebook account on Thursday night.

Whether it was some sort of marketing ploy or somebody was indeed inadvertently having a private conversation in the public domain with a girl he fancies, the man behind the Macra Facebook entertained thousands.

The antics

To the naked eye, it looked as though a young man was trying to win back the affections of a lady he may have treated badly.

But then the real extent of his misdemeanours came to light. And with her cousin? Really?

He even made a ploy to get her back on side. A present, that’ll soothe the mighty beast, he thinks.

But he tries to go on the front foot. Let her know what she’s missing he thinks. Yeah, that’ll do it. I’ll show her the moves I have and that’ll smoothe everything over. What better way to get her to miss you? Nathan Carter and a new shirt. Done deal!

Alas, she doesn’t bite. Step back a bit and bring out the old reliable. The cinema. Get her to the cinema. It’s dark; it’s quiet. She’ll like that. Or so he thinks...

He even lays on the fact that he has his own wheels. You can’t bate the Berlingo to get the girls swooning.

Still, no answer from the jilted lover.

Macra

The Dealer has contacted Macra to see what’s going on, but I reckon it’s an elaborate ploy of some sort. However, it kept me entertained on a quiet Thursday night.

You can catch up on all the fun here

Free
Naughten to meet objectors to N-S interconnector – Harkin
News
Naughten to meet objectors to N-S interconnector – Harkin
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 23 December 2016
Free
Christmas photo competition victor 'delighted' with her win
News
Christmas photo competition victor 'delighted' with her win
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 23 December 2016
Journal+
Department to step in to help ICBF
World
Department to step in to help ICBF
By Jack Kennedy on 23 December 2016
