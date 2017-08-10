Major variations in marketing lambs in marts
By Darren Carty on 10 August 2017
Mart managers report massive variation in how lambs are being marketed, which they say is in turn having a big influence on bidding activity.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Sheep
By David Wright on 09 August 2017
By Darren Carty on 09 August 2017
Related Stories
By David Wright on 09 August 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 09 August 2017
By Farmers Journal on 03 August 2017
Suffolk Cross Hoggets, good big sheep, ...
Present their premier show and sale of Ram and Ewes at Roscommon mart, Saturday ...
Show 4.00pm Friday 4th August Sale 11.00am Saturday 5th August 30 Females an...
Saturday 8th July The open day will be held on the farm of Eamonn Duffy, ...
South of Ireland Branch Suffolk Sheep Society Flock Competition 2017Ope...