Man dies in Co Wexford farm accident

A man in Co Wexford has become the first farmer to die in 2017 following an accident on Monday.

An Garda Síochána as well as the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are investigating the accident which took place in the Adamstown area of the county.

The man was in his 80s.

It is understood that the man was crushed by a teleporter while he was feeding cattle.

In 2016, 21 people died while working on farms in Ireland.

