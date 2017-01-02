Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Man dies in Co Wexford farm accident
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Man dies in Co Wexford farm accident

By on
A man in Co Wexford has become the first farmer to die in 2017 following an accident on Monday.
A man in Co Wexford has become the first farmer to die in 2017 following an accident on Monday.

An Garda Síochána as well as the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are investigating the accident which took place in the Adamstown area of the county.

The man was in his 80s.

It is understood that the man was crushed by a teleporter while he was feeding cattle.

In 2016, 21 people died while working on farms in Ireland.

Read more

Farm safety

More in News
Free
New VAT rate comes into effect
News
New VAT rate comes into effect
By Patrick Donohoe on 02 January 2017
Free
Germany to cull 22,000 turkeys as bird flu spreads
News
Germany to cull 22,000 turkeys as bird flu spreads
By Patrick Donohoe on 02 January 2017
Free
Game of Thrones saves NI farm
News
Game of Thrones saves NI farm
By Patrick Donohoe on 02 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Colm McCarthy: the pension debate
Opinion
Colm McCarthy: the pension debate
By Colm McCarthy on 20 December 2016
Free
2016 in photos: April – a new IFA president and flying Angus
News
2016 in photos: April – a new IFA president and flying Angus
By Photo Desk on 20 December 2016
Free
Farmer dies in Co Galway accident
News
Farmer dies in Co Galway accident
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 December 2016
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad
O'DWYER STEEL
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
View ad
Victor Model 1 post driver
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
View ad
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad

Place ad