Map: what is the top CAP payment in your county?

By on
The publication of all farmers' payments by the Department of Agriculture this week shines a light on the top earners in each county.
Despite a degree of convergence being gradually implemented under the current CAP, the top payments show large regional discrepancies. While the highest payment in Co Kilkenny (and in the country) was €244,693 last year, the highest earner in Co Monaghan collected only €85,044.

The recipient of the highest farm payment in each county as published by the Department including their location by municipal district is as follows:

  • Co Carlow: Richard Cope, Carlow, €199,010.90
  • Co Cavan: John D Kearns, Ballyjamesduff, €97,786.96
  • Co Clare: JC South Farm Limited, Ennis, €107,071.06
  • Co Cork: Terence Coughlan Ltd, Fermoy, €227,469.10
  • Co Donegal: Reps. of John Carr, Letterkenny, €171,635.36
  • Co Dublin: Michael & Gabriel Hoey, Balbriggan, €190,895.69
  • Co Galway: VG Land Holdings Ltd, Conamara, €208,052.13
  • Co Kerry: Padraig, James and Con Barry, Listowel, €165,854.78
  • Co Kildare: Godolphin Ireland UC, Athy €167,798.36
  • Co Kilkenny: O'shea Farms Ltd, Piltown, €244,693.61
  • Co Laois: Desmond Conroy, Graiguecullen – Portarlington, €158,222.67
  • Co Leitrim: Padraig McGuinness, Carrick-on-Shannon, €105,827.55
  • Co Limerick: Heathfield Dairy Farms Ltd, Cappamore – Kilmallock, €129,459.95
  • Co Longford: Donal Brady, Ballymahon, €100,670.29
  • Co Louth: Branganstown Farms Limited, Ardee, €217,153.11
  • Co Mayo: Michael Cawe, Claremorris, €118,225.67
  • Co Meath: Patrick Reynolds, Navan, €224,496.78
  • Co Monaghan: Ronnie Hollinger, Ballybay – Clones, €85,044.92
  • Co Offaly: Reps of Nicholas Molloy, Tullamore, €209,684.94
  • Co Roscommon: Brian Fallon, Ballinasloe, €99,258.74
  • Co Sligo: Corkamore Dairies Limited, Sligo, €91,427.47
  • Co Tipperary: William Aherne, Cashel – Tipperary, €188,274.63
  • Co Waterford: John & Peter Queally, Tramore – Waterford City West, €225,165.50
  • Co Westmeath: John Pearson, Mullingar – Coole, €157,822.10
  • Co Wexford: Walter Furlong Grain Ltd, Enniscorthy, €220,736.05
  • Co Wicklow: Cyril Goode, Arklow, €220,110.08

    Top 10 recipients of CAP payments revealed

    Listen: lower milk and grain prices dragged down 2016 incomes

    Related tags
    Related Stories
