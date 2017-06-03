Map: what is the top CAP payment in your county?
By Thomas Hubert on 03 June 2017
The publication of all farmers' payments by the Department of Agriculture this week shines a light on the top earners in each county.
Despite a degree of convergence being gradually implemented under the current CAP, the top payments show large regional discrepancies. While the highest payment in Co Kilkenny (and in the country) was €244,693 last year, the highest earner in Co Monaghan collected only €85,044.
The recipient of the highest farm payment in each county as published by the Department including their location by municipal district is as follows:
Top 10 recipients of CAP payments revealed
Listen: lower milk and grain prices dragged down 2016 incomes
More in News
By Patrick Donohoe on 04 June 2017
By Amy Forde on 03 June 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 03 June 2017
Related Stories
By Caitríona Murphy on 02 June 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 02 June 2017
By Odile Evans on 01 June 2017
2wdLoader and spike Tidy and original On the button ...
650 tyres Front 90%Rear 10%Off local farm Very straight tracto...
640 Cebis 50K AIR BRAKES650 TYRESFront links REAR 90%FRONT...
We require a calf rearer to join our team for the upcoming calving season from J...