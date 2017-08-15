Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Marginal decline at this week’s GDT event
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Marginal decline at this week’s GDT event

By on
The benchmark dairy index posted its second decline for the month of August.
The benchmark dairy index posted its second decline for the month of August.

The GDT posted a marginal decline of 0.4% at this week’s auction in New Zealand. The benchmark dairy index recorded its second negative result for August as declines in ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Dairy
Glanbia launches five-year fixed milk price contract
News
Glanbia launches five-year fixed milk price contract
By Eoin Lowry on 15 August 2017
Kerry and Carbery increase July milk price
Markets
Kerry and Carbery increase July milk price
By Thomas Hubert on 14 August 2017
Member
Dairy markets: futures markets quiet as New Zealand WMP sales ramp up
Markets
Dairy markets: futures markets quiet as New Zealand WMP sales ramp up
By Lorcan Allen on 14 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Dairy markets: futures markets quiet as New Zealand WMP sales ramp up
Markets
Dairy markets: futures markets quiet as New Zealand WMP sales ramp up
By Lorcan Allen on 14 August 2017
US dairy exports at highest level for three years
Markets
US dairy exports at highest level for three years
By Contributor on 08 August 2017
Global food prices rose by 2.3% in July
News
Global food prices rose by 2.3% in July
By Contributor on 06 August 2017
MOLE DRAINERS
/sub soilers/pipe layers- single and twin leg. Also gravel mole ploughs. Deliver...
View ad
Scania 124 420 Cattle Truck,
26 ft body, rear lift axle and hitch for trailer. Just tested. ...
View ad
LAMBERT ATV
SALES.IE. MAIN YAMAHA AND SUZUKI DEALER. USED YAMAHA AND HONDA IN STOCK ...
View ad
DIET FEEDERS
New Feedall Tubs, 10, 12, 14, 15, 25mtr. Selection of second hand tubs. Diet fe...
View ad
GRAZER
for sale, 4-5 ton available. Desmond Condell Engineering. ...
View ad

Place ad