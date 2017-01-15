Sign in to your account
May expected to announce that the UK is ready to leave the single market

By on
The British prime minister is expected to set out her Brexit plan in the coming weeks.

The British prime minister, Theresa May, has said that Brexit is not about either being in the single market or retaining border controls,

“I think it’s wrong to look at this as a binary issue; that either you have control of immigration or a good trade deal. I don’t see it as a binary issue,” May said in an interview with Sky News.

The UK will be able to control its own borders and will also try to get the best trade deal, without being part of the single market, she said.

“What I’m talking about is getting the right relationship for the UK with the EU. We mustn’t think of this as not wanting membership but that we want to keep certain bits of membership. What we will say is what is the right relationship for the United Kingdom which is no longer a member of the EU.”

She added that a large part of the deal will be related to trade. The UK wants the best possible deal for UK companies to trade and operate within the EU.

“The question is, what is the right deal for the UK? Not a model that somebody else uses, but for the UK,” May said. “I think sometimes people talk about leaving the EU, saying that we want to leave, but we also want to keep certain bits of membership of the EU. We’re leaving, we’re coming out, we’re not going to be a member of the EU any longer.”

Brexit adds urgency to search for new markets – Creed

Free
Weekly weather: mild turning cold during the week
News
Weekly weather: mild turning cold during the week
By Patrick Donohoe on 15 January 2017
Journal+
Farmer writes: challenging the January fad diets
Farmer Writes
Farmer writes: challenging the January fad diets
By Harold Kingston on 14 January 2017
Free
Agenda and speakers announced for Global Trade conference
Global Trade
Agenda and speakers announced for Global Trade conference
By Eoin Lowry on 14 January 2017
