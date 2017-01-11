Milk League: Irish milk prices rise slowly but lag behind international trends
By Jack Kennedy on 12 January 2017
As supply from spring-calving herds dries up, prices rise across the board for November. Jack Kennedy reports.
The November milk statement that arrived to most dairy farmers just before Christmas confirmed the November price increase that had been announced.
The net effect on the Irish Farmers Journal monthly milk league is that, ranked on milk solids, there is very little between the main processors. Those in division three and low division two last month have picked up considerably and have implemented a 0.28 c/kg milk solids increase (2 c/l) to bring them back into play alongside the rest of the milk processors.
All the west Cork co-ops passed back the 1c/l (0.14 c/kg MS) that Carbery allowed ...
