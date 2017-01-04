Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Minister Creed: Kerry shares issue has implications for other co-ops
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Minister Creed: Kerry shares issue has implications for other co-ops

By on
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said he will not intervene personally but clarity is needed on Revenue's stance on Kerry shares.
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said he will not intervene personally but clarity is needed on Revenue's stance on Kerry shares.

Minister Creed has said clarity is needed on the Revenue Commissioners’ view of Kerry co-op shares because it has implications for all other co-ops who operate similar share schemes.

Speaking at the ICMSA AGM in Limerick on Monday, Minister Creed said that while the Revenue was independent of Government since the 1920s, the issue “needed clarity”.

“The issue appears to be there is a value attached by Revenue to the loyalty share.”

Revenue Oireachtas appearance

The Minister also confirmed that Revenue is appearing next week before the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee while the Finance Committee had asked for further information from Revenue.

In addition, Kerry co-op is understood to be considering an injunction against any pursuit of its shareholders by Revenue until this issue has been tested in law, should Revenue not accede to its request to take a test case to the courts to further examine the issue.

On Friday last, the board of Kerry Co-op wrote asking the Office of the Revenue Commissioners to examine a test case in the shares issue.

“It is appropriate that the issue is thrashed out between Revenue and Kerry because it needs clarity,” Creed said

“It has a knock-on effect for not only Kerry suppliers who may yet receive letters but also for other co-ops who operate in the same way.”

The Minister was responding to a question from the floor from a farmer who asked: “Does the Minister agree that this is an attack by the Government on the entire co-op movement, a move that goes against the fundamentals of the family farm and one that will make co-ops vulnerable to takeover by vulture funds?”

Another farmer said: “How right do you think that this is? A letter sent to tax-compliant people. This country was freed for all of us, and not just a select few. Stop Revenue from bullying us out of this country.”

Responding, Minister Creed said: “The tax laws are there, it’s up to Revenue to interpret them. The tax laws have not changed.”

However, he maintained that he would not directly intervene in the process.

Pat O'Toole contributed to the reporting of this story

Read more

Kerry milk suppliers hit with €12m bill

Ballybunion reacts to Revenue letters

How Revenue came to apply income tax to Kerry shares

More in News
Journal+
Green light for beef to Egypt
News
Green light for beef to Egypt
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
News
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Free
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
News
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Revenue to use UK case law to defend Kerry tax approach
News
Revenue to use UK case law to defend Kerry tax approach
By Thomas Hubert on 02 January 2017
Journal+
Revenue may target 2013 Kerry spin-out
News
Revenue may target 2013 Kerry spin-out
By Thomas Hubert on 02 January 2017
Journal+
Revenue knew Kerry suppliers were 'broke' as it sent tax claims
News
Revenue knew Kerry suppliers were 'broke' as it sent tax claims
By Thomas Hubert on 02 January 2017
Connacht Agri Supplies Ltd
PVC Curtain Strips.Keep the birds weather and cold out permanently, doorways, ...
View ad

Place ad