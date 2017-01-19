Monaghan farmer jailed for diesel laundering and 'angel dust' offences
By Contributor on 19 January 2017
A 65-year-old Monaghan man has been given concurrent prison sentences amounting to 18 months for diesel laundering and for using the banned growth promoter clenbuterol, Michael McDonnell reports.
