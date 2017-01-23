Monday Management: Grass and slurry

The normal rule of thumb is to spread 30% of the grazing area with slurry in late January and to graze 30% of the farm in February. But with so much grass on farms, it’s going to be difficult to achieve these targets this year.

This has been one of the mildest winters in years, so grass growth is well up on other years. While good news, this also poses a challenge. Firstly, finding suitable fields to spread slurry in is difficult. It is a balancing act between finding a dry field that won’t get damaged by slurry tankers and ...