Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Monday management: how to build up grass covers
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Monday management: how to build up grass covers

By on
Now is the time to be building up grass covers for the autumn, writes Aidan Brennan.
Now is the time to be building up grass covers for the autumn, writes Aidan Brennan.

As we approach mid-August, the emphasis on grass farms turns to building up grass for the autumn. Because grass growth slows down drastically in October, if farmers are to keep cows and cattle out for longer, then they must build up covers.

How early to start building up depends on the stocking rate, but for most farmers they should be starting to build up now.

The easiest way to build up grass is to slowly extend the rotation length. This involves grazing higher covers than previously to add days to the round.

So let’s say you have a paddock with a cover of 1,650kg/ha. A few weeks ago, you would have skipped over this for silage, but if you’re building up covers you would graze it.

The target at the moment is to be at an average farm cover of 250kg/cow. Extending the round length is pretty easy to achieve when all the farm is available for grazing as demand is lower than growth so the farm will generate surplus anyway.

But on highly stocked farms or where not all the farm is available for grazing the differential between demand and growth rate will be less so it will be harder to build up covers. In these situations, it will probably be necessary to feed supplement to reduce demand.

The first step though should be to get all the farm available for grazing. If silage is yet to be cut, get it cut as soon as possible. Avoid taking out ground for reseeding at this stage in the year unless stocking rate is really low.

How much supplement to feed depends on average farm cover relative to target, growth rate and grass demand.

If 2kg or 3kg is required, then meal is probably the easiest to feed. If more supplement is required then round-bale silage is probably more suitable. Good-quality bales shouldn’t depress milk yield or milk solids.

Bear in mind that feeding supplement will reduce cow’s appetite and make it harder to get a good clean-out. Consider going back to 12 or 24 breaks to get the maximum value out of the supplement.

It is an absolute waste of time to be feeding supplement if you do not slow up rotation length.

More in Dairy
Member
Dairy markets: futures markets quiet as New Zealand WMP sales ramp up
Markets
Dairy markets: futures markets quiet as New Zealand WMP sales ramp up
By Lorcan Allen on 14 August 2017
Glanbia and Lakeland increase July milk price
Markets
Glanbia and Lakeland increase July milk price
By Thomas Hubert on 11 August 2017
Member
Easy steps to counteract lameness
Management
Easy steps to counteract lameness
By Aidan Brennan on 10 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Grass+ dairy: good late summer growth rates continue
Grass & feeding
Grass+ dairy: good late summer growth rates continue
By Aidan Brennan on 09 August 2017
Member
Pressure to change fat prices
News
Pressure to change fat prices
By Jack Kennedy on 02 August 2017
Member
Growth rates steady as weather remains mixed
Grass & feeding
Growth rates steady as weather remains mixed
By Aidan Brennan on 01 August 2017
Belmac 2500 Tanker
Belmac 2500 Slurry Tanker2008  MachineVery good condition Phone fo...
View ad
Massey Ferguson 3085 Autotronic
Massey Ferguson 3085AutotronicRunning perfect Not to be faulted...
View ad
Massey Ferguson 5460
Massey Ferguson 5460 TractorComes with a Quickie Q55 loaderVery well min...
View ad
EXPERIENCED HGV LIVESTOCK
driver wanted. Full clean HGV license and CPC required. Part time. Fermoy area....
View ad
WEST OF IRELAND PEDIGREE REGISTERED SUFFOLK BREEDERS CLUB.
present their show and sale, of ram lambs at Athenry Mart Monday 21st of August,...
View ad

Place ad