Multiple challenges to farm incomes in 2017 – Healy

The IFA is holding its AGM in Dublin this Tuesday, with a new organisational structure in place and plans to tackle challenges to farm incomes from market and political events alike.

In his address to the AGM, IFA president Joe Healy warned that “the issues for Irish farmers and farm incomes in 2017 are as challenging as any we have faced over the course of IFA’s history”, citing Brexit and elections in Europe and the US, negotiations on the future of the CAP and ANCs, and continuing price volatility.

As the British prime minister, Theresa May, signalled her intention to leave the European single market entirely, Healy said “agriculture and food cannot become a battleground between Brussels and London ... Politics cannot be allowed override our fundamental economic interests.”

Politics cannot be allowed override our fundamental economic interests

With fluctuations in the sterling exchange rate already affecting farmers’ incomes, Healy said direct EU aid was needed to compensate these losses resulting from “a political decision outside farmers’ control”.

He welcomed the diversification of export markets, but added: “Opening markets must be more than media announcements. We must be able to achieve a price return for farmers.”

Forward contracts to tackle volatility

Healy called on processors to offer more foward contracts to help farmers deal with price volatility in both the beef and dairy sectors. Milk prices should also reach 33c/l before the spring peak, he added.

On tillage, Healy warned that global stocks remain high and this year’s outlook is very challenging. “I am calling on Minister Creed to immediately make available funding of €4m for these farmers – there is no excuse for any further delay on this decision,” he said.

IFA structure

This AGM sees the IFA’s new director general Damian McDonald take up his job, more than one year after the controversial departure of former secretary general Pat Smith. The committee tasked with the implementation of the Con Lucey report on the association’s governance split the role between McDonald’s position and that of a secretary, whom Healy said will have responsibility for advising the IFA’s executive council on all aspects of governance.

I am meeting a number of the key collectors in dairy co-ops, meat factories, and marts. They have clearly indicated their support for the new funding arrangements

He also reminded the members that the IFA had published details of executive salaries and decided to keep its existing funding model combining levies and membership fees. The model came under attack from ABP group last year when it decided to stop the blanket collection of IFA levies.

The move sparked questions at the time as to whether other processors would follow suit. “Currently, I am meeting a number of the key collectors in dairy co-ops, meat factories, and marts. They have clearly indicated their support for the new funding arrangements,” Healy said.

He added that another IFA reform commitment, the restoration of an animal health committee with a representative from each county, was now implemented.

