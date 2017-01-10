Sign in to your account
Ag science graduate outlines experience at Agri Careers Fair

By on
One UCD ag science graduate tells Matthew Halpin about his experience at the Agri Careers Fair last year.
“If you were looking for a job, it was an excellent place to be,” says one UCD ag science graduate who found that the Agri Careers Fair proved to be a very worthwhile day out. “It was all very positive and practical. There were workshops on CVs which were extremely helpful – especially from people who design them and look at CVs every day.”

Being able to talk to people and develop relationships with potential employers proved to be hugely helpful too. “Talking to managers of companies was a great way of connecting with people that you would never have met. I bumped into a lot of people like that. I even got follow-ups after the fair from people looking to see me again.”

It is emphasised that the name “agri careers” shouldn’t deter people with degrees outside of agriculture from attending the event. “The biggest thing I would have seen from the fair was that a degree in agriculture wasn’t the only thing they were looking for. With a degree in business/engineering or science, for example, you would have come across something.”

The international aspect was also something that stood out. “You get the opportunity to meet companies that are massive worldwide. You get to talk to people with jobs available in the likes of America, Canada and the UK. There were excellent international opportunities on offer.”

