My experience at the Agri Careers Fair

By on
Niamh Bambrick tells the Irish Farmers Journal's Peter Thomas Keaveney about her experience at Agri Careers 2016.
Niamh Bambrick is a graduate of UCD where she studied animal and crop production. Niamh attended the Agri Careers Fair last year and speaks very highly of her experience.

“It was very good. There were lots of different companies with jobs and opportunities on offer,” she says.

The Kilkenny native felt she learned so much from just the talks alone at the fair. “I found the talks very good. There were ones about CV preparation and others where people spoke on their own experiences, for example.”

Niamh was amazed with the amount of new companies she discovered at the careers fair. “I learned about loads of companies which I wouldn’t have know about really. I had never heard of them, never mind know that they had jobs on offer”.

Niamh already had an offer on the cards going into the careers fair. She was lucky enough to have been offered a position on Glanbia’s graduate programme. She says, however, that she still talked to lots of companies “to see what was out there, I didn’t close any doors. Glanbia was also at the fair, so it kind of confirmed my decision to choose the graduate programme”.

Niamh’s role on the programme is as tillage business manager. “Basically, I’m kind of an agronomist, so I go out to farms and I walk crops with the farmers and I advise them,” says Niamh. She works with farmers from growing the crop right through to harvesting.” On her experience of working with Glanbia, Niamh says: “I absolutely love it. I love Glanbia and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

