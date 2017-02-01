Sign in to your account
My farming week: John Hayes, Cappamore, Co Limerick

By on
Former Ireland rugby international and suckler farmer John Hayes speaks to Matthew Halpin about his farm writing for Irish Country Living and the Six Nations.
Former Ireland rugby international and suckler farmer John Hayes speaks to Matthew Halpin about his farm writing for Irish Country Living and the Six Nations.

I farm: “Ninety acres in Bruff, Co Limerick. The land is a mixture of half dry and half wet land, so you would have to manage it as best you can at different times of the year.”

Suckling: “I have 20 sucklers. I don’t expect to have any calves until the start of March and they will be calving up until the middle of April. I sell all as beef, usually at around 20 to 22 months of age.”

Hereford: “I have a commercial Hereford herd. We have always had Hereford cattle at home. They are a good-quality, hardy animal and I think they are a very suitable breed for this part of the country.”

Turn-out: “We don’t have a very early turn-out date around here. In an exceptional year, I might be able to turn out my cows and calves as they are calving, but normally I would keep them in for two or three weeks until I am sure about ground conditions and grass covers.”

Family: “I am married to Fiona and we have three children; Sally is 10, Roisin is nine and Bill is four.”

Writing: “I really enjoy the rugby reports in Irish Country Living. I have never done anything like it before. I find it gives me a great chance to watch games from another perspective and I can analyse things differently. It give me the chance to put my opinions into words, which is a challenge, but is also very enjoyable.”

Six Nations: “I think Ireland will win the championship. England and Scotland will be very tough games but if we can stay fit we have a right good chance. You will hear different injury rumours come from all camps over the course of the tournament but what you hear isn’t always what you see.”

Quotable quote: “It is very important for suckler farmers to get a calf per cow per year. If you lose a calf, it’s a very expensive feed bill for the cow.”

