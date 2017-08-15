Sign in to your account
code
NC Engineering issues trailer recall

By on
Co Armagh-based machinery manufacturer NC Engineering has warned of a safety issue with one of its dump trailers.
Co Armagh-based machinery manufacturer NC Engineering has warned of a safety issue with one of its dump trailers.

The company has issued an urgent warning to owners and operators of the NC 300 Series Power Tilt Dump trailer following a serious incident with the tail door section of one of its trailers.

NC has warned that “if an object becomes trapped between the tail door and the chassis, the operation of the rear door may be compromised, particularly if the door mechanism is damaged. In this situation the action of clearing the blockage could result in a person being struck by the door if the correct procedure is not followed”.

To avoid this type of accident from re-occurring, the company is offering two possible courses of action depending on the year the trailer was manufactured:

  • Prior to 2007: any door mechanism which is not freely moveable or damaged must be replaced before the trailer is used.
  • From 2007: a retrofit kit must be fitted by an NC dealer.

    • The manufacturer is inviting customers to contact their local NC dealer with their trailer’s serial number for advice.

    More information including videos and technical documents are available from NC’s website.

    Farm safety: keeping safe around tractors

    Harvest grain trailer checklist: are you legal?

    Member
    Harvest grain trailer checklist: are you legal?
    Farm machinery
    Harvest grain trailer checklist: are you legal?
    By Michael Collins on 03 August 2017
    Machinery news: legal-checking your trailer and test-driving the Golf GTI
    News
    Machinery news: legal-checking your trailer and test-driving the Golf GTI
    By Michael Collins on 09 August 2017
    Member
    Spaldings introduces new range of heavy-duty mulchers
    News
    Spaldings introduces new range of heavy-duty mulchers
    By Michael Collins on 02 August 2017
    Member
    Harvest grain trailer checklist: are you legal?
    Farm machinery
    Harvest grain trailer checklist: are you legal?
    By Michael Collins on 03 August 2017
    Machinery news: legal-checking your trailer and test-driving the Golf GTI
    News
    Machinery news: legal-checking your trailer and test-driving the Golf GTI
    By Michael Collins on 09 August 2017
    Member
    Arbos reveals plans for tractors
    Farm machinery
    Arbos reveals plans for tractors
    By Contributor on 31 July 2017
