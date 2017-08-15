NC Engineering issues trailer recall

Co Armagh-based machinery manufacturer NC Engineering has warned of a safety issue with one of its dump trailers.

The company has issued an urgent warning to owners and operators of the NC 300 Series Power Tilt Dump trailer following a serious incident with the tail door section of one of its trailers.

NC has warned that “if an object becomes trapped between the tail door and the chassis, the operation of the rear door may be compromised, particularly if the door mechanism is damaged. In this situation the action of clearing the blockage could result in a person being struck by the door if the correct procedure is not followed”.

To avoid this type of accident from re-occurring, the company is offering two possible courses of action depending on the year the trailer was manufactured:

Prior to 2007: any door mechanism which is not freely moveable or damaged must be replaced before the trailer is used.

From 2007: a retrofit kit must be fitted by an NC dealer.

The manufacturer is inviting customers to contact their local NC dealer with their trailer’s serial number for advice.

More information including videos and technical documents are available from NC’s website.

