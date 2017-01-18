New Irish Pedigree Breeder magazine launched
By Shane Murphy on 19 January 2017
A new publication from the Agricultural Trust called Irish Pedigree Breeder is ready to hit the shelves.
More in More
By Shirley Busteed on 18 January 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 18 January 2017
By David Wright on 18 January 2017
Related Stories
By Shane Murphy on 16 January 2017
By Farmers Journal on 04 January 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 11 January 2017
recipients springing to calf,pb stock and embryos for sale.before 9:30...
heifers for sale. 21 months old, not incalf due to infertile bull. ...
DAVID CLARKE LIVESTOCKSUPPLIERS OFQUALITY LIVESTOCKWANTEDDAIRY CATTLE...
Two 24 month bulls by 'Armenien'. Also one 24 month maiden heifer, two 24 month ...
GESTATION LINE Now 22mths, 5Star Son of 2013 National Champion Newtown Hardm...