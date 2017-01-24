NEW Irish Pedigree Breeder magazine out now!

The new Irish Pedigree Breeder magazine is out now. Get your copy from all good newsagents in Ireland, or order it online.

This publication provides an in-depth look at the pedigree beef, dairy and sheep industries.

The magazine covers important topics such as the feeding of the show animal, the cost of getting a bull to breeding, up and coming AI bulls, changing stars and how embryo transfer can rapidly improve genetic progress.

The showing industry is one of the biggest parts of pedigree breeding in Ireland, counting massively towards the marketability of ones animals when it comes to the sales ring. This new publication also includes a comprehensive review across al breeds, looking at the highs and lows experienced in both the show and sale rings in 2016.

We also take a look at our biggest export market, the UK. Along with looking at their biggest shows from Balmoral to the Royal Welsh and everything in-between, we delve into some of their top herds, looking at the impact they have on Irish genetics and vice versa.

This magazine is a must have for all good pedigree and commercial breeders.

Here’s a preview of what’s inside the Irish Dairy Farmer magazine:

Show Ready: Shane Murphy and Peter Varley go through the main steps involved in preparing a pedigree beef animal for show.

Young AI Bulls: The Irish Farmers Journal looks at some of the up and coming young bulls across a number of breeds.

UK Focus: Shane Murphy and Declan Marren profile some of the most influential pedigree herds in the UK.

Sheep: Reports on the premier sales of the different breeds throughout the year.

Dairy Champions: Catch up with all the action from the 34th National Dairy Show, which carries a prize fund of over €30,000.

Charolais: Reports on Charolais sales in 2016 and Q & A with former Charolais breed secretary Nuala Hourihane and current Irish Charolais Cattle Society Secretary Nevan McKiernan.

Belgian Blue: Reports from Tinahely and the Premier sale from last October.

How Much For The Bull: Adam Woods looks at the costs involved in bringing a pedigree beef bull to breeding age.

