New pedigree programme ‘waste of time’
By Shane Murphy on 12 January 2017
The country's breed societies are not all in favour of the ICBF's new whole herd recording programme (WHPR).
More in News
By Patrick Donohoe on 11 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 11 January 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 11 January 2017
Related Stories
By Nathan Tuffy on 11 January 2017
By Shane Murphy on 10 January 2017
By Tommy Moyles on 06 January 2017
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...