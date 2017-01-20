NI bird flu prevention measures extended until mid-March

Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has decided to extend the prevention zone covering the country until 16 March.

DAERA said in a statement this Friday that the decision was made in light of continuing findings of the highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza virus in Britain and in the Republic of Ireland. Cases were identified earlier this week in a wild swan in Co Tipperary and on a turkey farm in England.

The restrictions were introduced for one month on 23 December across the island of Ireland. A separate decision is expected before the initial 30-day period expires on Monday in the Republic.

“Within the prevention zone, all keepers of poultry and captive birds, including small backyard flocks, are required to keep their birds indoors or take appropriate steps to keep them separate from wild birds,” said Northern Ireland’s chief veterinary officer Robert Huey, adding that failure to comply could result in prosecution. “Even when birds are housed, there is still a risk of infection, and biosecurity should not be compromised,” he added. “Clothing and equipment should be disinfected, the movement of poultry should be reduced and contact between poultry and wild birds should be minimised.”

Gatherings of poultry and game birds, ducks, geese and swans are also prohibited.

There has been no case of H5N8 bird flu in Northern Ireland so far. Three cases have been confirmed in wild birds in the Republic.

Farmers and members of the public are invited to report incidents where any at-risk bird species (wildfowl or gulls) or five or more birds of any other species are found dead in the same location and at the same time. The DAERA helpline is open on 0300 200 7840, Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

