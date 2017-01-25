Sign in to your account
Nitrogen prices to rise in 2017, says Russian fertiliser group

By on
Acron Group, a Russian fertiliser manufacturer has said it expects market prices for nitrogen to continue to improve in 2017.
Acron Group, a Russian fertiliser manufacturer has said it expects market prices for nitrogen to continue to improve in 2017.
