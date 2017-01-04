Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
No direct payments for UK farmers after Brexit – Eustice
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

No direct payments for UK farmers after Brexit – Eustice

By on
UK farming minister George Eustice has said that the UK’s farming policy post-Brexit will consist of support payments but not direct subsidies.
UK farming minister George Eustice has said that the UK’s farming policy post-Brexit will consist of support payments but not direct subsidies.

Speaking at the Oxford Farming Conference on Wednesday 4 January, UK farming minister George Eustice said that there will be no direct payments for British farmers after the UK leaves the EU.

He said that, instead, farmers will receive support payments that are linked to environmental services.

“We need to escape this mantra of pillar I or pillar II, which are EU definitions and don’t mean anything in the real world," he said. "We will have a different system where we support agriculture to become more profitable and vibrant and make payments for environmental services. We want to target our support to genuine farm enterprises.

“So we will reward farmers for the services they offer,” Eustice continued. “The notion of subsidies is not helpful and if subsidies equals direct payments then, yes, we would like to move away from that. But it doesn’t mean moving away from supporting agriculture – it just means supporting agriculture in a better way.”

Eustice added that throwing subsidies into a system means it can come out all over the place: “It comes out in increased rents or increased cost of farm inputs. I have a problem with that.”

By cutting the red tape from Brussels, we will free our farmers to sell more

Also speaking at the conference, Andrea Leadsom, DEFRA secretary of state, said that direct payments (pillar I) would be guaranteed for UK farmers up until the end of the current Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in 2020. She added that pillar II payments signed before the UK leaves the EU will be available for farmers for the lifetime of the schemes.

A member of the panel added that even if the UK was to remain in the EU, there is no guarantee as to the shape of the next CAP post-2020. Already there are calls within some political circles to drop direct payments for EU farmers as a whole to improve profitability in the sector and to make payments only for services provided, such as those under the Rural Development Programme.

No more red tape

Leadsom, who campaigned for a leave vote before the Brexit referendum, added that too much time and money has been wasted on keeping up with EU red tape.

“We have tried to reduce this burden over the last six years but I’m sure everyone can think of a bureaucratic rule they won’t miss,” she said.

“Now as we prepare to leave I will be looking at scrapping the bureaucratic rules that hold us back and look at what works best for British farmers. There will be no more existential debates on what constitutes a hedge, bush or tree. No more ridiculous bureaucratic three crop rule.

“By cutting the red tape from Brussels, we will free our farmers to sell more and grow more while upholding standards for animal welfare, quality and traceability.”

Read more

Full coverage: Brexit

More in News
Journal+
Green light for beef to Egypt
News
Green light for beef to Egypt
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
News
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Free
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
News
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Oxford Conference debate identifies five key points of Brexit for farmers
News
Oxford Conference debate identifies five key points of Brexit for farmers
By John Sleigh on 04 January 2017
Journal+
Ministers outline Brexit opportunity
News
Ministers outline Brexit opportunity
By David Wright on 04 January 2017
Journal+
Colm McCarthy on post-truth: do the dull facts really matter?
Opinion
Colm McCarthy on post-truth: do the dull facts really matter?
By Colm McCarthy on 03 January 2017
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad
O'DWYER STEEL
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
View ad
Victor Model 1 post driver
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
View ad
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad

Place ad