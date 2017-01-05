No intervention SMP sold through this week's tender
By Thomas Hubert on 05 January 2017
The second tender for skimmed milk powder (SMP) stored under the EU intervention scheme concluded this week with no buyer meeting the minimum price required.
Prospective buyers were invited to bid by Tuesday for around 22,000t made available at the end of last year from intervention stocks accumulated during the recent milk price crash. The Irish Farmers Journal understands that European experts rejected all offers in this round of bidding on Thursday.
Only 40t were sold when the tender first opened mid-December, at prices ranging between €2,150/t and €2,200/t.
Some 21,963t of SMP remain available for sale and bi-monthly tenders will now take place until this is exhausted. Ireland is storing 1,771t of these. Cumulated intervention stocks currently represent 353,815t of SMP across the EU, 38,660t ...
