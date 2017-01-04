No new year price lift
By Peter Varley on 05 January 2017
Hogget prices in the marts remain unchanged as factories continue to hold prices.
By Darren Carty on 04 January 2017
By Peter Varley on 04 January 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 22 December 2016
By Pat O'Toole on 28 December 2016
By Peter Varley on 28 December 2016
