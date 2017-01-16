Northern Ireland heading for election in March

Northern Ireland is heading for a snap election as the 5pm deadline to nominate a new Deputy First Minister has passed.

Following the resignation of Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, the Northern Ireland Assembly had until 5pm on Monday 16 January to nominate someone else.

Former Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Michelle O'Neill told the assembly this morning that Sinn Féin declined to replace McGuinness as Deputy First Minister.

The power-sharing executive has been dissolved and the election date has been set for 2 March 2017.

McGuinness resigned from his position last week, citing differences over the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scandal.

