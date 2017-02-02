Sign in to your account
Northern Ireland milk output down 2.5% in 2016
Northern Ireland milk output down 2.5% in 2016

By on
Monthly milk output in NI has appeared to recover gradually from October onwards on the back of improving prices.
Monthly milk output in NI has appeared to recover gradually from October onwards on the back of improving prices.

Milk production in Northern Ireland last year stood at 2,209m litres representing a 2.5% decrease compared with 2015 levels, according to official figures published by DAERA on Thursday.

This means that output from NI dairy farms last year is essentially on par with 2014 levels when 2,204m litres were produced.

Last year is the first-time annual milk production in NI has decreased since 2009 when output for the year dipped by 6.9%.

Reduced output from NI dairy farms last year comes down to lower milk prices paid throughout the year and subsequent financial pressure on farm businesses.

Culling and feeding

The number of cows (both dairy and suckler bred) culled in NI factories was up 14.7% last year and most recent feed statistics from DAERA for up to October 2016 show that dairy blend and dairy compound deliveries in NI were back 16.2% and 1.4% respectively.

Although monthly production was ahead of 2015 levels for the first three months of the year, output reduced from April onwards and July saw the biggest reduction in monthly production, declining 6.5% on year earlier levels.

However, improving milk prices towards the end of the year is reflected in monthly production levels with output appearing to recover gradually from October onwards and run just 2.9% behind year earlier levels in the final month of the year.

UK milk collections

UK-wide figures from Defra indicate that UK milk production stood at 14.08bn litres in 2016, representing a 4.2% decline year-on-year.

However, similar to NI output, improving prices saw UK production recover in December to 1.15bn litres representing a 4.9% decrease year-on-year. This is significantly lower than the 8.1% decrease seen in July through to the 7.3% drop in November.

Read more

Lakeland, Glanbia Milk and Fivemiletown pay top NI prices in 2016

NI farmers start to repay additional borrowings

