Now is the time to think about scours
By Contributor on 05 January 2017
Calf scour accounts for greater than 30% of losses in young calves annually - make sure to treat appropriately.
Spring is a busy time for farmers and vets alike. Recent years have seen expansions in herd size, shortages of labour and increases in part-time farmers stretching already limited farm resources. Any combination of these factors can make for an exhausting and relentless period.
Annually calf scour accounts for greater than 30% of losses in young calves. Treating scouring calves is labour intensive and a positive outcome, despite the effort, is not assured. Post-scour recovery reduces performance and results in failure to reach growth targets.
Infectious scours are caused by viruses (rotavirus and coronavirus), bacteria (E. coli and salmonella) and protozoa (cryptosporidia ...
More in Dairy
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
By Aidan Brennan on 04 January 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 23 December 2016
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALETHURS 19/1/17 At Carnaross Mart, Kells in con...
Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL180 COWS20 SPRINGINGHEIFERSNEXT THURS...
041-9881288Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL80 COWSNEXT TUES 22/11/16 @...