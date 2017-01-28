Sign in to your account
Numbers rising but cattle prices remain strong at Balla Mart

By on
In the past few days, the mart trade has continued to be quite strong. Demand for cull cows is brisk and farmer and feedlot buyers are active for quality stores.
