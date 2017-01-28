Numbers rising but cattle prices remain strong at Balla Mart

-
This Angus cross cull cow, born May 1999 and weighing 660kg sold for €1,035 (€1.57/kg).
This Limousin cull cow, born November 2011 and weighing 700kg sold for €1,400 (€2.00/kg).
This Charolais cross heifer, born May 2016 and weighing 260kg sold for €805 (€3.10/kg).
This fat U grade Limousin cow, born November 2011 and weighing 910kg sold for €1990 (€2.19/kg).
This Charolais cross heifer, born April 2015 and weighing 475kg sold for €1,160 (€2.44/kg).
This Charolais cross heifer, born July 2016 and weighing 275kg sold for €785 (€2.85/kg).
This Charolais cross heifer, born March 2015 and weighing 530kg sold for €1,225 (€2.31/kg).
This Charolais cross heifer, born August 2015 and weighing 415kg sold for €1,000 (€2.41/kg).
This Limousin cross heifer, born April 2015 and weighing 525kg sold for €1,100 (€2.10/kg).
This Charolais cross bullock, born March 2015 and weighing 705kg sold for €1,475 (€2.09/kg).
This Limousin cross heifer, born April 2015 and weighing 445kg sold for €1,100 (€2.47/kg).
This Charolais cross bull, born March 2015 and weighing 290kg sold for €725 (€2.50/kg).
This Charolais cross bull, born January 2016 and weighing 345kg sold for €800 (€2.32/kg).
This Limousin cross bullock, born November 2015 and weighing 325kg sold for €800 (€2.46/kg).
This Limousin cross bullock, born May 2015 and weighing 500kg sold for €1,095 (€2.19/kg).
This Limousin cross bullock, born March 2015 and weighing 630kg sold for €1,250 (€1.98/kg).
This Parthenaise cross bullock, born July 2014 and weighing 630kg sold for €1,250 (€1.98/kg).
This Charolais cross bullock, born march 2015 and weighing 430kg sold for €950 (€2.21/kg).