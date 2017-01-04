Oxford Conference debate identifies five key points of Brexit for farmers
By John Sleigh on 04 January 2017
For delegates gathered at the Oxford Farming Conference, the hot topic is Brexit and how it will affect farmers. Scotland editor John Sleigh reports from Oxford University.
More in News
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
By John Sleigh on 04 January 2017
By Colm McCarthy on 03 January 2017
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 04 January 2017
Kuhn Axis 30.1 Quatron eAutomatic variable flow rateLights, cover and bord...
Opportunity for profitable enterprise, all equipment to incubate/rear pheasants ...
Very good conditionOur ref: M539tv.Please call for further information....
* Mounted Topper Mower.* Good condition.Our ref: M387t.Please...
* Hydraulic flotation* Centre pivot* Fully serviced & ready to go....