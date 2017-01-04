Performance of agribusiness shares in 2016
By Eoin Lowry on 05 January 2017
Eoin Lowry looks at how the main agricultural companies fared in 2016.
More in Agribusiness
By Lorcan Allen on 03 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 13 December 2016
By Lorcan Allen on 15 December 2016
Related Stories
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
By Damien O'Reilly on 08 December 2016
By Patrick Donohoe on 01 January 2017
Kuhn Axis 30.1 Quatron eAutomatic variable flow rateLights, cover and bord...
Opportunity for profitable enterprise, all equipment to incubate/rear pheasants ...
Very good conditionOur ref: M539tv.Please call for further information....
* Mounted Topper Mower.* Good condition.Our ref: M387t.Please...
* Hydraulic flotation* Centre pivot* Fully serviced & ready to go....