Pig prices reported to IFA w/c 02/01/2017
By Eleanor McBennett on 05 January 2017
Demand for pigs has remained strong, with farmer expectation of an uplift in prices early in the year.
More in More
By David Wright on 04 January 2017
By David Wright on 04 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
By Patrick Donohoe on 28 December 2016
Kuhn Axis 30.1 Quatron eAutomatic variable flow rateLights, cover and bord...
Opportunity for profitable enterprise, all equipment to incubate/rear pheasants ...
Very good conditionOur ref: M539tv.Please call for further information....
* Mounted Topper Mower.* Good condition.Our ref: M387t.Please...
* Hydraulic flotation* Centre pivot* Fully serviced & ready to go....