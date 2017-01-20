Planning refusal for wind farm to be challenged in court

Element Power has been granted permission to seek a judicial review into the decision.

The plans for the 169m high wind turbines across west and north Kildare were refused by An Bord Pleanála last October.

The decision by An Bord Pleanála to refuse planning permission to a proposed wind farm in Kildare is to be challenged in court by the company behind the development.

The Leinster Leader has reported that renewable energy firm Element Power has been granted permission to seek a judicial review into the decision by An Bord Pleanála to refuse planning for the 47-turbine wind farm.

The Maighne wind farm planned to cover areas of west and north Kildare and proved a controversial case, with over 800 submissions received during the planning period.

In October 2016, An Bord Pleanála decided to reject the plans, having previously postponed making a decision on the matter.

The Leader reports that the case will now be heard at a commercial court to see if a judicial review can proceed, however no date has been set for the case yet.

It has been reported that the case surrounds how the board reached its decision, although it is unclear what the exact grounds for the case are at present.

